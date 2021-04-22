Editor:
Voter integrity is in need of utmost attention if our beloved country is to remain free and under God, as was prayerfully expressed by the Pilgrims escaping spiritual persecution, as well as the founding fathers seeking His guidance in making it like no other in the world.
There was a time, voting was not looked to be a convenience for us but considered a privilege for us. One which took time to examine the truthfulness of the candidates, what they stood for, their accomplishments, and the time to physically travel to the polls.
Each time I looked forward in showing my voter’s registration card, the person manning the table looking up my name on the roster, and I placing my signature below. It gave me a real sense of pride and heritage.
Let us encourage those we entrust with this privilege, which many others do not have, to stand apart and bring the necessary changes essential in restoring its importance once again.
K. Y. Futch
Punta Gorda
