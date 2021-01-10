Editor:
The writing is on the wall:
Are the people living today the same as lived in the Bible centuries ago?
The answer is yes. The Bible has predicted things that would happen hundreds of years before they occurred, and every word in the Bible is the word of God.
It's a shame that our country has come under a pandemic and also the rest of the world. But the Bible has predicted that these and many more would occur all through the world. We are a people of many nations, but we have forgotten that we are one nation under God with liberty and justice for all. Our nation should never be divided against itself, but always stand together.
For thousands of years men and women have suffered under social injustice and their rights as human beings have been denied them, but now through the efforts of all the people in this nation these wounds can be healed and we can once again become a people of a Godly nation.
Marvin Coad
Port Charlotte
