Editor:
We are definitely the "Divided States of America" instead of the "United States of America" as implied by Cal Thomas, the columnist with the Tribune Media, column in The Daily Sun today. There is so much hatred in our country today, we will never be united the way we are going. The National Debt Clock shows $27.5+ trillion, showing a large increase due to the necessary expenditures for the pandemic, and guess what? It will continue to grow in leaps and bounds in the next four years, even with the projected increased taxes.
What is sad, is the hatred and disrespect that is being passed on to our young people, who have picked it up from politicians of both parties, their parents and the media.
We really need to try to reduce our hatred and pray for the leaders of our country, whether we agree with them or not, and try to get us back to the "United States of America!"
C. Edward Dahn
Port Charlotte
