Editor:
It is sad to realize the angry division in our country. Of course everyone is entitled to their opinions, but difference in opinions should not create such hostility.
One reason is the news media and social media have become openly hostile, often with distorted bias reporting. Thankfully we have some newspapers like The Sun that show no bias in their reporting.
Remember when news was reported without bias, without knowing the reporters' political choice. Political parties are shamefully use religion and exaggerate social issues to create division.
Even some clergy have become overly zealous with politics causing dissension.
I express my views on social media and in letters to the editor. Replies are name calling. Very few replies are sensible rebuttals.
We can end angry division, we are above pettiness, we are better than that.
Hank Pruitt
Port Charlotte
