If we have learned the lessons of World War II and human history, we must take whatever actions are necessary to defeat the barbarous and wanton destruction and death the Russians are visiting upon Ukraine. Only by defeating and punishing Russia can we hope to deter future barbarism. As Neville Chamberlain learned when placating Hitler, compromise is no alternative.
Initially, we must provide the Ukrainians with all military and other aid it needs to defeat the Russians and take all measures needed to economically bring Russia to its knees. Lest we become accomplices, we need to consider limited military action tailored specifically to protect Ukrainians from mass starvation and slaughter.
The Russian invasion, the ascendancy of an imperialistic China, and other international threats also require a U-turn in international economic policies. We cannot continue to depend on computer chips made in Taiwan (which we don’t recognize as a country and which China intends to subdue); on nickel, oil, and rare earths extracted in unfriendly countries; and on imported essential goods. It is essential we become resource and economically self-sufficient. If “Buy American” and “Manufacture American” resonated before, it should be screaming at us now.
Economic sanctions and cutting our dependence on resources and goods from other countries may cost more in the short run. Yes, American lust for short term profits and immediate economic gratification stands in the way; it is America’s Achilles heel and may well be its undoing.
