I attended a presentation by the mining company Mosaic to the DeSoto County commissioners on the topic of “beneficiation.” (Mosaic owns 23,000 acres inDeSoto and wants to mine and build a plant there.) As lovely as the word sounds, beneficiation refers to the mining industry and is “any process that improves the economic value of the ore by removing the gangue minerals from ore to produce a higher-grade product and a waste stream.”
In Florida phosphate mining, these materials, which have locked the ore in place for millennia are chiefly sand and clay but turns out… so much more! Within the matrix, you will find other not-so-friendly elements like the radioisotopes of uranium and radium. Small amounts, yes, but after tons and tons of phosphate rock are treated with fuel oil and other “proprietary” reagents (which will not be disclosed,) this new mixture ends up in the “clay slime” settling areas and could occupy approximately 25% of the post mining landscape. Imagine a 66-foot-tall mound-type vat of “who knows what” sitting near Horse Creek which feeds into the Peace River, Charlotte County’s drinking water. Turns out, this clay silt and sand as described by Mosaic representatives is not so friendly.
Protect our watershed and estuary by respectfully asking the DeSoto commissioners to say, “No” to Mosaic’s push to profit from central Florida’s natural resources at the expense of all species who live downstream – our families, the tarpon, snook, manatees and seagrasses, to name just a few. Desotobocc.com
