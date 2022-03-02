Nearly 60 years ago, President Kennedy gave his famous Berlin wall speech in which he proclaimed, “Ich bin ein Berliner.” I am a Berliner. The theme of the speech was to promote and defend freedom and democracy in the face of the oppression imposed at that time on the people of East Berlin and East Germany. This oppression was being imposed across many countries of Eastern Europe by the USSR, led by Russians.
Now the remnant of the USSR, Russia, is attempting to inflict similar oppression on the people of Ukraine. Ukraine has a complicated history, but when the USSR dissolved in 1991, Ukraine with its current borders was recognized as an independent state with a democratically elected government.
There are some today who say they don’t understand what the great issue is between Putin’s authoritarianism and democracy. Let them go to Ukraine. What is true of Ukraine is that the peace that has lasted in Europe for over 75 years since the end of World War II cannot be assured if the people pf Ukraine are denied the right of free people to live peacefully within their country’s borders.
Freedom is indivisible, and when one man is enslaved, all are not free. When all are free, then we can look forward to that day when Ukrainians can live in peace. All free men, wherever they may live, are citizens of Ukraine, and, therefore, as a free man, I take pride in the words, “ja Ukrainiec.”
