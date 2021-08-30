I am not sad to see us withdraw from Afghanistan, but I am disturbed by its execution.
Eradicating Al Queda was one thing; But building a new liberal and egalitarian nation-state based on Western and humanitarian values was doomed from day one in the face of entrenched indigenous and radical religious groups that measure time in generations, not in years, and take no prisoners.
The tragedy of our continued involvement in Afghanistan is not only the loss of American lives, but in the hope that our involvement and investment in blood and dollars gave many Afghans, especially women, who are mere chattel under the absolute control of Taliban males. Our involvement gave many Afghan men and women the hope of a better and less repressive life. We have thrown them under the Taliban bus.
It is hard to assign blame for the mess that we see on our televisions. We had good intentions. But we lacked a realistic understanding of the difference between the ideal and the possible. Now we have to make the best of the possible.
My only hope is that we will protect those who have stood by us (interpreters and fellow soldiers) and those who have embraced our liberal vision, especially the women who have let down there hair and sought education. For them Afghanistan of the Taliban is not their country.
