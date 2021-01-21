Editor:
Communist China is the number one adversary of the United States! Yet, the president-elect, and his son, are under investigation for dealings with China and Ukraine for unethical payoffs that have raised the attention of all Americans since the Obama era.
Former senator Barbara Boxer, a 24-year California Democrat has registered as a foreign agent for a Chinese surveillance firm.
The U.S. Cabinet Secretary of Transportation used her government influence to advance her family’s Chinese shipping company. She is married to the Senate majority leader.
A Democratic California congressman is identified in a long relationship with a Chinese spy.
HSBC Bank, partially owned by China, says customers who don’t wear masks could have their bank accounts terminated.
Social media giants Facebook and Twitter, and snapchat have collectively seen billion-dollar losses in market value since they blacklisted users from their platforms. Snap Chat, Google and Apple are doing the same. Parlar, an alternative for Twitter users, but now has been shut down by Apple. A large number of private conservative accounts are censored and deleted!
I get it, no one really needs any social media! Unplug and choke it out! due to widespread censorship, we all can and should delete these social media accounts. Demand the revival of fair and balanced newspaper and media journalism. Take a stand against Communism, corruption and losses of free speech in the USA. Stand against suppression and overreach in ways we have never seen before. Help safeguard our freedoms for future generations.
Linda DeCamp
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.