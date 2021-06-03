Editor:
I am writing this as a conservative Christian who stands with Israel and the Jewish people.
God's promise to Abraham, Gen. 12:2-3 "I will bless you and I will make you a blessing to others. I will bless those who bless you and curse those who curse you."
I pray for Israel and Palestine, and it's very sad what is happening to innocent people.
Hamas and Islamists are terrorists and do not want peace. They hate Christians and the Jews. Now Jews in America and other parts of the world are again being persecuted and hunted down.
America was once a Christian nation. "One nation under God." But that is quickly changing. Christians stand up for our values and freedom. It's the reason everyone wants to come here.
Elaine Kneynsberg
Englewood
