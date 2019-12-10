Editor:
I want to start by saying that I am an Independent. I vote for the individual I believe will best serve the needs of the American people and our Great Country.
Remember something that took place in the early 1960s at the time of the Cuban Missile Crisis. Soviets discussed the possibility of going to war with the United States. Leaks from this meeting indicated the Soviets believed they could not win a war for two reasons. #1 The United States military was too strong. #2 The people of the United States were very patriotic and unified.
The Russians said they would come up with a plan to destroy the United States from within. The plan was to infiltrate our government by interfering in our elections. Next they would create division and hatred within the American population. And last they would destroy our economy.
They have succeeded in interfering in our elections. The F.B.I. and the C.I.A. both have proof. We have leaders in the Republican Party who refuse to consider new laws that would prevent interference with our elections. Why would they do this? Obviously they are working for someone other than the American people.
They have created division and hatred that we have not seen in this country since the Civil War. Time is running out. We the people of the United States of America can and must end this immediately.
Dennis Ouellette
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.