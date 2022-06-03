Talk about bad timing, the 2022 NRA convention kicks off just a few hours’ drive from Uvalde, Texas. Donald Trump was to speak and Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Senator Ted Cruz are featured guests.
Talk about bad stupid timing: Daniel Defense — the manufacturer of the assault weapon found in Robb Elementary School — is an exhibitor and sponsors a pair of featured events at the conference, including one with a former NRA-TV personality.
And if history is any guide, Wayne LaPierre and others will peddle the fiction that the only way to stop gun violence in America is by selling more guns. That is just plain stupid!
This is what we’re up against — a gun lobby and the politicians they pay for that are so committed to the profits of gun manufacturers that the impact on our communities is simply the cost of doing business.
And what’s clear is that even in the wake of some of the deadliest mass shootings ever, they are going to keep pushing to sell more guns and block calls for any action to have a serious discussion
We must have been making it clear that standing up to the NRA and the gun lobby is the path to victory in making it more important to stop the sale of automatic weapons of war. It is also the way we can save lives by passing bills in legislatures around the country to make it harder for gun nuts to buy more bullets and kill more children.
