Editor:
I disagree with the paper’s Viewpoint regarding, “Toll roads could ease interstates.”
I don’t believe the toll roads will pay for themselves. I do believe residents and tourists will ultimately end up paying for the roads. I researched but could not find one death during Irma attributed to someone not being able to evacuate. I did find emergency management directors complaining because people were evacuating that didn’t have to.
The director in Palm Beach County said, “We have an over-evacuation problem.” It is estimated that as many as 3 million people who evacuated were not in evacuation zones. Studies done since Irma have shown the evacuation was successful. The director of the IHRC at FIU said, “Pretty much everybody who wanted to get out, got out.”
What makes Florida Florida is slowly but surely being decimated. Time after time, we justify paving over another lot, another acre, another hectare. And for what? So, Florida’s residents can pay for something that will serve to make the rich, richer?
Every time we justify things like this, we adversely affect Florida's ecosystem. Where will the wildlife displaced by this new highway go? What will happen to the farmland in that area? How much will the new highway affect the climate because of fewer trees and more asphalt? Might it even contribute to more and stronger hurricanes? When will we stop giving ourselves permission to destroy the Florida we love?
Lee A. Hall
Englewood
