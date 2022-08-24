Having lived in Charleston, S.C. all my life, its recent popularity resulted in unmanageable development, increased population, and inadequate infrastructure. Therefore, we discovered and moved to quaint Punta Gorda.
Kathleen Parker, Washington Post op-ed, August 3, nailed what can happen to a quaint, charming city ruined by development. "I’m A Stranger in My Own Town," reprinted in The Daily Sun excerpts:
…This city has lost something much more valuable than its new economic drivers. It lost its relationship to its artistic self…
…Charleston’s once-shabby inner beauty…all that is gone…And traffiic…
…it’s impossible to resurrect the soul of a city once it’s been “improved.” …
• 5.61 acre property adds 5 new buildings, with 406 residential units (1 parking space each, below the current required minimum for Punta Gorda), plus 30,000 square feet office/retail space. All 5 buildings look alike.
• Removes 19 public parking spaces
• Closes a portion of West Retta Esplanade
• Ohio-based Geis Real Estate did attend the August 12 City Development and Review Committee Meeting but did not comment; declined to comment to The Daily Sun. Why?
• Some building’s height exceeds current maximum of 60 feet, up to 70 feet
Public hearings for the City Council: 9 a.m. Sept. 7, 9 a.m. Sept. 21.
All meetings are at the Military Heritage Museum Gulf Theater.
Please attend the meetings. Don't allow this monstrosity of a development to ruin our quaint, charming city.
