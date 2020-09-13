Editor:
Remember the movie “Shane?”
It was about a whole community that was being held hostage by the owner of a General Store and his hired gunfighter. Do you remember how unjust that seemed to you?
But that was a fictitious time in the old west, you say. That couldn't happen now, right?
Actually, it can, and a version of it is really happening in a rural community called Old Miakka. Sarasota County is pushing hamlet development of 6,000 acres with 2,400 homes down the throats of a community that doesn't want it. So much do they not want this, that they bravely put together their own Comp Plan amendment that makes very convincing reasons why Comprehensive Plan CPA-2019-C should be adopted by the Sarasota Commissioners when they hear it Sept. 23.
Make no mistake, this is the very definition of sprawl, and this time, you will be shouldering the expense to run a utility extension/services out to it. It's ten miles out in the country!
Fortunately, Old Miakka has a Shane. Becky Ayech, is a resident who wrote the Comp Plan Amendment CPA -2019-C. It which lays out very convincing reasons keeping the Rural Heritage designation alive. Even the county staff agrees that her study is valid and conforms to the County Comprehensive Plan.
But t his will not be enough. On Sept. 23 the commission will review CPA-2019-C. We need everyone to call in to the virtual commission meeting. Let them know how you feel about funding sprawl.
Call 941-322-2164 for information.
Allain Hale
North Port
