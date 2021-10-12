The climate of our planet is changing and not for the better. On this point there is overwhelming scientific agreement.
Florida is especially endangered with respect to the effects of worsening climate. Building in resilience to the effects of rising seas, intolerably hot days and more frequent and harsher storms is necessary, but it is not addressing the core issue. Greenhouse gas emissions, especially carbon and methane, are warming our atmosphere, our oceans and our land masses. These emissions must be reduced and quickly to thwart drastic worsening of of our climate.
This worsening weather manifests as powerful and more frequent hurricanes, more frequent heavy rainstorms, ocean acidification, loss of critical ecosystem habitat, more intolerably hot days and in some areas of the country, drought with the attendant wildfires. If these forces remain unchecked or under checked many areas on earth will become uninhabitable. And some folks think that immigration is a major issue now? Just wait….
Or better yet, let's not wait. Support pricing carbon that includes a border tax on imports from countries who don't. This protects American business and encourages other countries to also act responsibly. Citizens Climate Lobby (clitizensclimatelobby.org) supports such a bill. It is HR 2307. It will work quickly, effectively and it is fair.
Please call your congressperson and Senators Rubio and Scott supporting a price on carbon emissions. Better yet call them monthly. Many voices are necessary. Please use yours.
