Editor:
William Butler Yeats’ poem, “Second Coming”, reads in part:
Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.
Remind you of the last four months?
You see the evil passionate intensity in the BLM riots. You see it in Democrat governance permitting, excusing, and encouraging lawlessness. You see it in mainstream media’s mendacity about the “mostly peaceful protests’” and their vile “storm troopers” characterization of federal agents’ response. You see it when Democrats cynically try to prevent a pre-election economic recovery by using Antifa and BLM admitted “trained Marxists” rioters as useful idiots to keep COVID closed businesses permanently shut.
You see it in sports and entertainment, where patriotism is dead (disrespecting our National Anthem) and law and order vilified (cancelling cop shows). You see it when Google, Facebook, and Twitter brazenly censor conservative voices. You even see it when Democrats compare Governor Cuomo’s COVID response to Governor DeSantis’, risibly claiming New York’s steep curve results (168 deaths per 100,000, as of July 24) are better than Florida’s flat curve results (26 deaths per 100,000, same date).
Patriots must now thunder our righteous conviction. Republicans, Independents, and disenchanted liberals must ringingly back a Trump Republican slate. The falcon must hear us; the center must hold.
Jules Thomas
Punta Gorda
