Editor:
Thank you for the editorial on August 6, "Too much money involved in our politics." Dark money is indeed poisoning our democracy.
At the heart of the problem is the concept of Corporate Personhood. Constitutional rights, originally meant to protect human beings from the potentially oppressive powers of our government, now belong to corporations. Corporate Personhood has its roots in an 1886 Supreme Court the case that resulted in corporations being entitled to the same rights as people. The 2010 Supreme Court decision in the Citizens United v. Federal Elections Commission leads us to the most egregious tenets of Corporate Personhood — equating the spending of money in political campaigns with First Amendment protected free speech. This equivalence allows those corporations and people with the most money to speak with the loudest voice.
The solution is to amend the Constitution to check previous precedent and rulings of the Supreme Court. Before Congress now, the We the People Amendment (H.J. Res. 48), establishes that only living human beings, not corporations, are endowed with Constitutional rights and that money is not the same as speech. In addition, the amendment mandates the regulation, limitation, or prohibition of political money in elections.
Please tell the candidates (local, state and federal) in the November election that your vote is conditioned on their pledge to support the We the People Amendment.
William (Coty) Keller
Port Charlotte
