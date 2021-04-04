Editor:
We have so much going on right now. Mass shootings. Pandemic with over half a million dead. Children who have become virtual orphans overnight. Climate change. Homelessness. Unemployment. Immigrants who will endure any amount of hardship, even when it is at the hand of the U.S. itself to get here because it is better than what they are leaving behind. Going to church, school, the grocery store, and Congress are now death defying feats.
I don’t care who you are, Black, white, native born or any generation of immigrant. Gay, straight, bi, trans or none of these. Man or woman. It makes no difference to me whether you love Trump, hate Trump or please don’t talk about Trump.
We have much bigger fish to fry than if your guy is better than my guy or maybe it’s time for a gal!
It’s time we all got on Team USA and do the things we know we can do. The things that have been the envy of the world. We have too many urgent needs to be worried about whether a good idea is from a gay scientist or a Black school teacher. We need solutions regardless of whether they come from an immigrant doctor or a Trump loving economist.
We are in too big a hole to be throwing dirt at each other. Let’s roll Team USA!
Catherine Bradfield
North Port
