Editor:
The Paris climate accord first signed in 2016 focuses on the goal of reducing global warming. With the current trend of global warming life as we know it will become markedly changed starting about 2040. One of our communities' best weapons in responding to climate driven problems is the CHNEP. It was good to see the Sun post an article on an environmental organization.
Climate, global warming and how we deal with has become the existential problem of our time. From changing our daily habits to becoming involved in the many systematic issues everyone needs to become educated on the causes of global warming.
Charlotte Harbor is one of the few large bodies of water in coastal Florida where water quality is not degraded to the point where species like the manatee are dying. In the Indian River Lagoon, there is reportedly a manatee die off because their food is disappearing. We need to make rapid and holistic changes here in our waters to prevent such an outcome on our side of the Florida coast. The CHNEP is a valuable partner in the struggle to improve Charlotte Harbor and the surrounding areas.
David Moe
Punta Gorda
