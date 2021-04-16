Editor:
Excellent points taken from today’s letters. “Legislators are just not working for us.'' I agree totally. However, it should be taken a step further, remove the advertising money out of the election process. This will nix the media’s need to spin fake news on politicians and hopefully put honesty back into the political process.
To accomplish this the local governments can set up a special public information network with only free political ads and free public viewing with equal time for all candidates, 24/7 viewing in the months leading up to an election. This same idea can be implemented online for viewing on a designated free public outlet with no advertising allowed. This will put all candidates, rich or poor, on level ground.
Fact checks can be part of the programming to keep the candidates honest. So when you are ready to review the candidates, the information will be there. Take the money out of it and you will be much closer to the truth. And, you can give your mute button a rest. This can also eliminate the need for PAC’s (political action committees). PACs are just another form of bribery and should be outlawed.
Diana Hurston
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.