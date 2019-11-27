Editor:

As a veteran who served during Vietnam and who is a proud liberal Democrat who believes everyone is created equal, it saddened me by the ignorance that is spewing from some mouths. I used to be proud of this country, but it is people like a recent letter writer who think he is superior that makes me not proud.

I still stand to salute my flag because I hope it will some day revert back to a day when we celebrated each other as opposed to alienating each other. I am one of those people who believe people have a right (so far) in this country to express their feelings and live in peace and harmony and not feel like less of a human being.

I also understand why some people refuse to stand for the flag. I wouldn't either if I am treated like some nationalities are. you and Donald Chump need to realize what your bigoted, sexist attitudes are doing to the good people of this country. I hope one day you will reflect on your hateful feelings and be at peace withthe world. I could be a beautiful place.

Dan Harris

Rotonda

