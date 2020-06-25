Editor:
In this dangerous and stressful time of sharp social unrest we should all heed the wisdom of insightful thinkers from the past.
Martin Luther king Jr, Mohandis Gandhi and Henry David Thoreau, each in his own very eloquent way, gave this timeless advice: Treat everyone with respect, regardless of their race, economic status or position in society.
Each of us, and this includes police officers and politicians, as well as ordinary citizens, can help bring a change toward a better world by refusing to imitate aggressors, and instead, just follow the golden rule.
Or, as Rev. King taught: "We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools."
Paul Hyatt
Englewood
