Common sense recognizes that health management is partly risk management. We smoke or we don’t, we eat 20 oz. steaks or we don’t, we stand on the top steps of ladders or we don’t. Vaccines – all vetted by studies with 40,000-plus volunteers and administered to millions - provide protection from COVID-19, a virus which we know can kill and disable.
In a recent letter (6-19-2021) the writer pointed to some issues that she claims the “CDC doesn’t seem to be studying.” This is disinformation. The CDC is collecting and studying information on vaccine effectiveness, duration of immunity, side effects, immunity in those infected naturally, and failures to protect, just as it continues to study the virus as it mutates, continues to kill, and causes long-term health issues in some. Studies must include correlation vs cause/effect. Disinformation is rapid-fire. Science takes time.
The writer also touted the many treatments now available but ignored the obvious parallels: the considerable risks from the virus despite treatment and the side effects – some dangerous – from medical treatments. Lists of side effects are available in formularies. No treatments are being suppressed; they are being studied for efficacy and risk.
The level of paranoia some people nurture against our medical professionals and the CDC is astounding. We shouldn’t discount the advice and hard work of professionals without whom we’d have experienced surges like COVID-19 took in Peru, Italy, Brazil, and other countries that suffered even more greatly than we have.
Sheila Jaeger
Punta Gorda
