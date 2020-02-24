Editor:
From the North U.S. 41 bridge or a boat our distinctive harbor is still very attractive. But those living right on it can see that it's long been becoming virtually a water desert.
Chemical testing is vital of course. But our evidence is visual. The water is shunned instinctively now by formerly familiar wildlife. Whole flocks of ducks used to linger here. Pelicans, ospreys and terns were out there diving every day. The fun-to-watch ripples of dolphins and rays, once common, are now rare.
As many Sun readers at least suspect now, Mosaic's phosphate mining surely causes some pollution of the river and harbor and of the higher-up water supply near its Bartow operations. Their acid stacks and long-delayed investigations are unlikely to help much.
What is probably next is that Mosaic will move to DeSoto, leaving their mess to the rest of us. That is what the rip-and-run oil oligopolies and the clear-cutting timber companies still do.
Sorry to say, but despite strong concern here (and worldwide) about such still-common deflection of health, economic and ecological costs to others, it will soon get worse.
The Sun recently (Jan. 24, page 5) printed this U.S. news item: Trump rollback could leave waterways vulnerable to pollution. Whatever your politics, this further power for the 1 % is surely worth opposing now, before the next election.
The Indivisibles are a strong force nationally now and a very welcome one locally.
Richard Colvard
Punta Gorda
