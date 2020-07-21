Editor:

I disagree with a Herald Tribune guest editorial. I cannot help but be concerned that if Karen Rose and Eric Robinson are elected to the school board, they will be pressured to not support the need for critical new educational material that must be added to educate our children about the changes in our environment.

The changes are due completely to the use of fossil fuels. Where are the huge donations coming from that they have received? How do we know that some of that money is not coming from people who do not want to see us stop using coal and oil and natural gas. But guess what folks. We absolutely have to. It is already too late to stop some very bad things from happening. We adults are passing on a cruel legacy to our kids and grandkids. We should have listened to climate experts 40 years ago who warned us.

Having done some searching on the internet about the histories of Eric Robinson and Karen Rose, I have other concerns about them too. Think of your grandkids and please do vote for David Graham and Tom Edwards.

Pat Wellington

Venice

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments