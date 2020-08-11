Editor:

As I write this letter, the hearts of 154,834 Americans have stopped beating since Feb. 28, 2020 because of Covid-19. People are outraged! Since Jan. 22, 1973 the hearts of 61,628,584 Americans have stopped beating due to abortion. Where is the outrage?

Just imagine that one of these Americans had grown up to discover the vaccine that the whole world anxiously awaits. Don't enable immoral politicians to continue the outrage of murdering innocent children. Vote for pro-life candidates. Your life may depend on it some day.

John G. Mulholland

Port Charlotte

