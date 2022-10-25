All citizens must vote correctly to save our country from the socialist left Democrats. There are clues all around us as to what they are planning. They suppress freedom of speech; promote open borders; institute war on fossil fuel; DA’s releasing violent criminals causing ramped up crime; massive funding of the manmade climate change cult hoax; weaponizing of DOJ, FBI, and IRS; heralding destructive sex transition craze; politically biased cancel culture preaching to hate America; and Democrats support ‘America Last’ verses ‘America First.’
An evaluation of Democrats, main stream media, D.C. permanent party minions, current government, and left in general, it is determined that all are afraid of losing control. All of their actions are fear based.
Democrats cannot run on their non-existent accomplishments. The “Trump Derangement Syndrome” is a blinding illness and proves that Trump still rents space in the Democrat mind. If they still hate Trump after six years of relentless wrongful persecution, their stupidity is impressive.
There is more to the Democrats vision started over 100 years ago. It is a planned globalization and destruction of America. Democrats long-term goal is producing a populous of parasites and leaches that rely on government for everything.
Changing the direction of the nation may seem like mission impossible, but it is not. Just vote out all of the socialist Democrats and vote in the conservative constitutional faithful.
Voters must turn their thoughts back to the basics of economies, civics, patriotism, faith, honesty, and away from this pathetic ludicrous left agenda.
