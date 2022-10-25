Editor:

All citizens must vote correctly to save our country from the socialist left Democrats. There are clues all around us as to what they are planning. They suppress freedom of speech; promote open borders; institute war on fossil fuel; DA’s releasing violent criminals causing ramped up crime; massive funding of the manmade climate change cult hoax; weaponizing of DOJ, FBI, and IRS; heralding destructive sex transition craze; politically biased cancel culture preaching to hate America; and Democrats support ‘America Last’ verses ‘America First.’


