Why do senators like Marco Rubio, Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham and frankly most all Republicans in Congress and perhaps the worst, Joe Manchin, want to keep some Americans poor?
McConnell, who himself has a net worth of over $30 million and represents one of the poorest states, opines that a $1.5 trillion Covid stimulus package is too much. He never felt so fiscal about the $3 trillion tax cut for the one percenters. I suppose it’s his club.
Manchin also represents the poorest of states is reveling in his “decider” position is against the minimum wage increase even if his constituents need it most. Rubio as well is suddenly fiscally minded with the House stimulus bill and minimum wage increase after voting for the Trump tax robbery and four years of out of control spending with no oversight of finance, fraud, nepotism, incompetence, to Russia with love and on...
It is shameful how these senators preached to get the kids back to school but don’t ask for another nickel, don’t put teachers to the front for a vaccine. Do they really have no clue about the real world anymore? Or they just don’t care anymore they’ve all been in their bubbles too long all the while making themselves money while in the Senate.
Have they no decency that’s rhetorical, that teachers buy so many of their own supplies just so students will have them? All of their districts have charities putting together backpacks, meals, etc. Nice hoodwinking Senators. Vote them out!
Felicia Tannehill
Punta Gorda
