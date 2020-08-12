Editor:
Florida has been devastated by COVID-19 and our Republican leaders still refuse to take meaningful action to stop the pandemic that is ravaging our state. Trump's lack of leadership has resulted in hundreds of thousands of unnecessary deaths across this nation, while our own governor, Ron DeSantis, has followed him in his refusal to mandate masks and social distancing, resulting in many more deaths in Florida that could have easily been prevented. He is now pushing to open schools.
Our Republican leaders in Washington, led by Mitch McConnell, have done nothing to ease the pain of working class people when offered an economic relief package months ago. This amounts to an abdication of their responsibilities as leaders who were elected to serve and protect the people of this nation. Look at the results of this lack of leadership and ask yourself, is this what I elected them for?
To do nothing, is to put seniors at risk from a preventable pandemic as we all sink further into poverty under their watch. You can do something about it now! You have an opportunity to turn things around as early mail-in voting has begun. Or you can vote early in person, or on Nov. 3. Do something to help your fellow Floridians and yourself by voting them out of office and replacing them with people who care about you and yours! We can turn this thing around by simply wearing a mask and voting for change!
Dennis Bischof
Port Charlotte
