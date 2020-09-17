Editor:
Biden’s campaign slogan is “Build Back Better.” Problem is Dems are stuck on demolition.
Democrats’ destruction of their once proud cities continues apace. From Portland to Washington, D.C., leftist governors and mayors encourage and enable rioters, looters, and arsonists. They defund and demoralize their police, leaving citizens helpless and their livelihoods wrecked. With COVID-19 as an excuse, they close businesses, churches and schoolrooms. They mandate mask use everywhere, even alone outdoors, a policy Biden says he’d make national till Nov 4. Dems’ goal is to make voters miserable enough to spark a “change” election; however, Trump’s resurgent economy continues to frustrate them.
Yet even if elected, Biden would still shut down the national economy again in January. “I would shut it down; I would listen to the scientists.” You can bet it won’t be the scientists who say lockdowns increase COVID infections and deaths from suicide, drug abuse and delayed medical procedures; or scientists who say non-clinical mask use is useless, even harmful; or scientists who say Trump was right about hydroxychloroquine; or scientists who say we’ve achieved herd immunity already, so end all restrictions. Nope, he’ll just heed Fauci and tank our economy again.
Then, ensuring it never recovers, Democrats will open our borders so all world citizens can come for free health care. They’ll cede manufacturing back to China. They’ll ban fracking and embrace the Green New Deal. They’ll refinance NATO’s debts and placate Iran with more planeloads of cash.
Don’t back Democrats’ endless demolition. Vote Republican.
Susan Thomas
Punta Gorda
