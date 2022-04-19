Another reality check? New York City subway tragedy! America is outraged!
Wait...where is the outrage for the riots during Obama's administration? Riots, cities burned, looted, "smash & grab," defund police! Biden just paid "trillions," for that damage, but no justice for the dead! Where is the justice for Ashleigh Babbitt? Justice for Hunter and Hillary, (being shielded by the FBI)? Where is their day in court?
Why can't America just use the laws "on the books?" We don't need "new laws!" Immigration is now a national emergency. Millions of illegal (unmasked) aliens from over 157 different nations crossing annually, unvetted? Many are already from unfriendly nations. How will that pan out?
Now this nation's taxpayers, are paying $357 monthly more, than last year, for the same things. Crime is at an all-time high mostly in Democrat-controlled cities and this Biden presidency is paying for his mistakes with taxpayer dollars! We no longer have secure borders, no border security, how many foreign criminals have gotten in, that we have no idea about? Absence of family values, abandoning God and moral principles!
Why worry about global warming? Soon, we will not have a Republic to suffer that occurrence! Pray for the next election, do not allow illegal aliens to vote, vet all candidates, vote responsibly, vote with integrity and remember your children will have to live with the results of this election, for the next four years! This did not happen under the Trump administration. Thank a Democrat for today!
