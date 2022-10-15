As the election approaches, voters should think of one thing: Do we vote to preserve our Democracy, or do we vote for hatred, violence, and losing our basic rights to racism and Trumpism?
We have GOP governors trafficking migrants to cities in the North without any dialogue of planning, using human beings as political tools. DeSantis says "Why should Red states shoulder the influx of migrants?" Shouldn't we solve this crisis as a unified country? Not Red vs Blue ? Not through hatred, but love for all mankind?
As for abortion bans, God gave us choice? So how can man deny anyone that choice? Republicans profess to be Christians, but fail to heed Christ's teachings. Denying people's rights to exist as they are! We all deserve to be proud of who and what we are, and that includes LGBTQ people and people of color, and different ethnicities as well. "All men are created equal!"
Banning of books in schools. Telling teachers what to teach. Absurd! CRT is nonsense! History is teaching facts that happened in the past, not fairy tales. Speaking of history, one of the most progressive men we've ever had in our government was Thomas Jefferson. So the next time somebody mentions the radical Left, think of Thomas Jefferson who wrote the Bill of Rights and was one of the drafters of the U.S. Constitution.
