I had a chance conversation this week about water quality in our community. The fellaspoke about how 20 years ago, his fishing boat floated over cascades of sea grass in the Charlotte Harbor, how it waved back and forth, square miles of it glinting with sunlight just under the surface. Fishermen and manatees everywhere. But now… no.
Is this the end of that story? I say “no!”
People are learning that we are only a small part of the greater world but that we have great power to restore nature’s resources, the resources that make life grand. We do have the power to assist all species under foot, in air and under water to thrive. Plus, we want to thrive, not just get along. What a gift to contemplate during this season of giving.
How do we give such a gift? We can do so by joining forces. Our elected officials like Rep. Greg Steube, Sens. Rubio and Scott can assist if we insist that they to do just that. Call and ask them to sponsor or promote policies like H.R. 763 that reduce CO2 pollution. Thank our farmers and golf course managers for modifying their practices to reduce nitrogen run-off and thank your neighbor for picking up their cigarette butt or doggie poop! Join a group that aims to reduce pollution. All of that is a “gift that keeps on giving” to restore estuaries, rookeries and the stunning forests that all of us species need to thrive here in SW Florida.
What will your gift be?
Lindsey Kohlenburg
Port Charlotte
