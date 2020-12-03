Editor:
I am a freshman at FSW. I would like to talk about my opinion on the topic of the coronavirus.
The world came to a halt when we received the big news from China. A lot of people thought COVID-19 was a hoax and did not know how to handle the situation. Nobody was prepared, necessities were sold out in stores, and the subject of the virus arose. People had more questions than answers as it was a novice virus.
As some information was appearing about the virus, more knowledgable people started to come together and unite to work against it. In times like these, leadership, awareness, and strength was greately needed. Three important things came into our lives during these harsh times: quarantine, masks, and social distancing.
States like New York took quarantine seriously. Other states, like Florida only had quarantine for a couple of weeks. America had the biggest outbreak in the coronavirus cases. Most of the countries refused to welcome Americans to their land to prevent the spread. Schools were being moved to online learning all over the world, which was a big change to most of the students as well as their parents.
To this day, cases continue to rise all over the world, including the state of Florida. If we continue to work together, stay safe, and follow guidelines, we will get through this together.
Steph Salazar
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.