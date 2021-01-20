Editor:
Charlotte County has the second largest number of senior citizens, an estimate of 73,000 people over the age of 64 years. Many of these residents live in retirement communities. To expedite the vaccinating of these high risk individuals, it would seem that Charlotte County Health Department would plan to go to each community and vaccinate all the people requesting the vaccine. Paper work could be done ahead of time and the community could set up a safe space for medical staff, and have support from retired medical staff residents.
As a 78-year-old resident of Charlotte County, I am anxious to get the vaccine. I have tried for weeks to make an appointment without success. Most of the time I have not been able to get on to the www.coadfl.org county site, and when I go get on I am knocked off or told there are no more appointments available.
When I read in the The Daily Sun that tens of thousands of people are having the same problem, I would think that Charlotte County Health Department would think outside the box during this pandemic. There are more creative ways to get the vaccine to senior citizens in a safe and efficient manner. I feel the needs of seniors are not being addressed during the Covid-19 pandemic in Charlotte County when some of those getting the vaccine are not the older seniors or residents of Charlotte County.
Maryann Schafer
Punta Gorda
