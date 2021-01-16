Editor:
When Governor DeSantis announced that people over the age of 65 are eligible for the COVID vaccine, that provided thousands more people to be eligible when compared to the over 75 age requirement that the CDC established. So if you are in the over 75 age group, your odds of receiving the vaccine are now greatly diminished.
So let’s even the odds for everyone who is now eligible by instituting some sort of parameters that would limit the number of people who could apply for the small number of doses that are available for distribution. A possibility is to use something similar to the selective service draft lottery or an alphabetical last name basis. There probably are more ideas but at least it will be fair and provide for a better chance and more orderly way of applying for the vaccine.
Carol Sands
Port Charlotte
