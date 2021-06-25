Editor:
Wow! The Catholic church is considering banning communion (as a rebuke) for folks who choose to believe that God gave us free will. Makes me wonder if the clergy who sexually abused our children (and those who covered it up) were denied communion.
And, in the charming city of Punta Gorda, another rally will be held by the "Make America Great" folks who apparently do believe in free will. They are fighting for their right for profanity; i.e., anything that is vulgar and obscene.
Seems like the perfect time to listen to Anne Murray's "A Little Good News," and pray!
Joyce Robbins
Port Charlotte
