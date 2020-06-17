Editor:
I submit that a pragmatist is just what America needs right now. People are quick to confuse and despise confidence as arrogance. This is common among those who have never accomplished anything in their lives. This includes politicians who never really solved a problem, because it's better to still have an "issue(s)” to be solved, so re-elect me to solve it (which never happens). Those who have played it safe (most politicians) are not willing to risk failure trying to achieve success.
(Definition: A pragmatist is someone who is practical and focused on reaching a goal; has a straightforward matter-of-fact approach; and doesn't let ideological emotion distract from a solution.)
President Trump is not a liberal, conservative or Libertarian, he's a "pragmatist.”
I neither view nor do I believe President Trump views himself as a conservative. He sees a problem and understands it must be fixed. He doesn't see the problem as liberal or conservative, he sees it only as a problem. That is a quality that should be admired and applauded, not condemned.
Viewing things from a Democrat perspective has created more problems; entitlement programs, proclaimed victims, political correctness, and attacks on the working class in all economic strata, etc.
Viewing things according to the Republican perspective has brought continued over spending, intrusive government, and globalism to the detriment of American interests and wellbeing, etc.
Political parties cause problems, but a businessman like President Donald Trump finds ways to solve problems, he just implements solutions.
Terry M. Campbell
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.