Thanks to the hard work of grassroots activists pushing to lower out-of-control prescription drug costs, provisions in the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act will empower Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices and cap annual drug expenses for seniors.
Unfortunately, Republican extremists in Congress blocked the $35 cap on the cost of insulin from covering all Americans, allowing only government health plans like Medicare to have the new cost limit. Republicans are now working to completely roll back all of the lower drug pricing provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act.
Florida Senator Marco Rubio’s new bill is called the “Protecting Drug Innovation Act” and if passed, this Big Pharma-backed bill would mean that Americans continue to pay excessively high drug prices indefinitely. This is completely out of touch with what the American people want.
Rubio also co-sponsored a national ban on reproductive rights, and he personally wants no exceptions for rape or incest. How can forcing a 10-year-old to carry a child conceived by rape be acceptable?
Rubio went to D.C. promising to tackle the immigration issue and he has done nothing except support family separation and cruel treatment of asylum seekers who come to our border.
He now tells us he wants to eliminate Social Security and Medicare because “they weaken us as a people.”
It’s time to elect as senator a proven leader like Val Demings who will look out for our interests and not those of special interests.
