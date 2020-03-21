Editor:
Ever since Shak started backing down his opponent, basketball has changed. With the shut down of NCAA basketball and NBA maybe it's time to look at the rules.
Carrying the basketball, double dribbling, backing down, running over defenders and the cross overs have taken skill out of the game and replaced it with brut strength. This is not basketball, it has become rugby on a smaller court.
If you have been to a high school game lately the players have outgrown the court. The rough play started in the NBA and has moved to college and high school games. Please bring back basketball and enforce the rules.
Don Haywood
Punta Gorda
