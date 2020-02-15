Editor:
I am a full-time resident of Port Charlotte and reside in El Jobean on State Road 776. The last few years have seen a huge increase of traffic using this road. This roadway has also seen deaths resulting from multiple traffic accidents resulting in a complete traffic nightmare with a road closure of over two hours or more.
Often ,during normal days, my neighbors and I wait as much as 5 minutes or longer to be able and exit our community of Vizcaya Lakes and with baseball season around the corner, we pray that we are going to be able and get through the ballpark traffic quickly. Gasparilla Island is also the shortest commute via S.R. 776 from Fort Myers and U.S. 41 with that traffic contributing to the congestion.
With that in mind, S.R. 776 is experiencing a building boom in commercial and recreational properties. Often times, during road closures, we scramble to find alternate routes and if lucky, we will be late for an appointment by only 15 minutes. Backtracking to River Road is a last ditch effort alternative that no one wants to make.
An idea that has been around for a few years is a walkway bridge across S.R. 776 joining the ballpark and fairgrounds. We hope that our county commissioners are aware of this growing problem and that acting on it now rather than wait when costs will be much higher.
Michael Kopinja
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.