Editor:

I would like to propose, and wondering if others agree, that a "Best of Englewood" music category be added annually — bands, duos, solos. There are so many talented musicians right here in Englewood that it would be nice to recognize and appreciate their efforts.

Venice, for one, has been doing this for years. Shall we? We will be supporting our local musicians and F.A.M.E.

Trudy Yukl

Englewood

