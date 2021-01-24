Editor:
As a senior with underlying health problems I feel that we need a better system for providing Covid vaccine in Charlotte County. The system is terribly flawed.
I have tried for weeks to get an appointment. I go on the Charlotte County Health Department website (which I do twice a day). I saw on the internet that they were going to be giving vaccines at Publix and to start registering at 6 a.m. Minutes before the registration I went to Publix website as directed and after about 10 minutes I received a message that I was in the queue and that the page would be refreshed every minute. The page continued to refresh.
After about an hour and 10 minutes I received an error message. Of course when I went back in the website again I received another error. When I eventually got back to the registration page; it was booked. I am a senior with underlying health issues. Feeling anxious and frustrated! I have contacted the governor, our senators, the health department and the county manager.
They need to have a uniform plan and clearly they need more vaccine. You would think with the knowledge that we have some of the oldest people in the country that they would have a better plan. I feel bad for the most elderly who might not possess knowledge of the Internet or maybe don’t even have a computer. We need help!
Theodora Mendillo
Punta Gorda
