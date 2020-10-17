Editor:
You either love him or you hate him. His supporters seem to think he can do no wrong. His critics consider him an unhinged liar. I ask his followers if they are comfortable with who he really is.
He belittles the disabled. He mocks immigrants. He's shown disdain for the "losers" and "suckers" who died for America.
But his response to the virus is worst of all. He knew in February the virus was more lethal than the flu. He knew it was airborne and children were susceptible. Yet he lied and said kids were immune and "like a miracle" it would disappear. Over 213,000 Americans are dead because he refused to act quickly.
His insistence on in-person rallies and rose-garden events with no masks nor social distancing is evidence that he cares only about the photo-op. Where has that gotten him? A four-day stay in Walter Reed hospital, secret service and staff dropping like flies...super-spreader events the fallout from which remains unknown.
Joe Biden has what he does not...integrity, empathy and genuine concern for all Americans. With Joe Biden it won't be "my way or the highway".
Founding fathers created a co-equal, tripartite government — an Executive, Legislative and Judicial branch. The executive branch cannot nor should it control the country. This is why this president was unable to keep some outrageous campaign promises meant to divide our country.
Joe Biden will not pit neighbor against neighbor. Joe Biden will restore the soul of America. Vote for Joe Biden.
Darla Pearson
Punta Gorda
