Throughout his tenure as Charlotte County commissioner, Chris Constance’s commitment to represent the needs and cares of all county residents has been forefront. He is a fiscal conservative, adept in his “watchdog” approach to the use and management of our tax dollars. A review of commission
proceedings reveals many 4 to 1 votes on funding proposals and projects with Constance often the lone dissenter. He demonstrates an insightful ability to think outside of the box and is always on the lookout for a better way or a more logical approach to matters coming before the Commission. Most recently his comment made at the June 28 commission session relative the Cultural Center underlines his approach to problem solving. “We’re not closing it. We’re not selling it. We’re not developing it. We’re going to have the Cultural Center 2.0. We want to get it right.”
Constance has another passion many may not be aware of; namely his sincere interest in the transportation structure and traffic interface within the county. He serves as the Chair of the Charlotte County-Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO.) As a member of the Citizen’ Advisory
Committee to the MPO I can bear witness to his tenacity in dealing with the Florida DOT in pursuit of more state transportation monies, more speedy response to county transportation needs and a more comprehensive view of the county’s long-term transportation interface within the region and state.
Simply stated: Charlotte County needs Chris Constance for four more years.
