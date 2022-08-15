There's one commissioner who always fights for the taxpayers of Charlotte County. Chris Constance has always championed smaller government by making sure that every dollar spent is done efficiently and effectively.
He asks the tough questions and challenges staff to come up with better solutions. He may live in Punta Gorda but he has a keen sense of what the needs are in all parts of the county. Chris has always been responsive when citizens have had come forward with issues. He is one of the reasons that Placida Road which was scheduled to be four-laned a decade ago was shelved and the money transferred to the Gasparilla Road project.
When the road was finally constructed, he and his fellow commissioners responded quickly when a traffic light at Marathon Boulevard was urgently needed to save lives, making West County safer for all citizens. We also need Dr. Constance on the County Commission because he is a practicing physician in Charlotte County for over 25 years and he has consistently helped the board with his knowledge of healthcare and healthcare related issues. He believes in having the strongest healthcare system available and has been working hard over the years, serving as the chief of staff twice at the Punta Gorda hospital.
He's responsive, approachable and we need Chris Constance to continue in his position. Keep Chris on the Commission.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.