Editor:
What this country needs is not police reform, but criminal reform. Spending time and resources on investigating police brutality and retraining law enforcement officers to protect criminals is asinine. The emphasis should be on teaching and training criminals how they should respond when they are caught.
They should be trained to not resist arrest and follow orders given to them by law enforcement officers, no matter the circumstances. That way, nobody would get hurt. This teaching should begin in the home, the kindergarten and all through school. Unfortunately, most children will probably not get this instruction at home.
Ideally, people would not commit a criminal act to begin with, but, in reality, there will always be evil people with criminal intent.
Support the police!
Pierre J. Fisher
Lake Suzy
