To what detriment of our democratic republic are Trump followers willing to see it fail in order to feed their own insecurities and promote white dominance?
They don’t care that Trump disrespects our veterans, in and out of uniform, or dismantles the VA, ask U.S. Rep Stuebe, a veteran himself, how his CVA program would privatize, over price veterans health care. Far worse, Trump turns his back while Putin puts bounties on our troops.
He's defunding Social Security through the tax deferred plan. Crippling the USPS to serve his selfish need to cheat in an election.
Trump’s self-serving form of government is well taught to him by Putin. The Mueller Report did not follow through with the counter intelligence into Trump's collusion with Russia because Rod Rosenstein appointed a ‘special’, not an ‘independent’ counsel, restricting the reports conclusion and allowing AG Barr’s distortions.
It’s said, that you are defined by the company you keep, look no farther than Trump’s ‘friends in felons’, Cohen (tax fraud), Manafort (money laundering), Flynn (unlawful foreign contact), and their associates. Pedophile and sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein, or the long list of his corrupt administrators leaving due to abuse of taxpayer’s money.
Trump followers don’t care about the future of a secure and fair democracy, or the unnecessary COVID deaths, the loss of basic civil and domestic rights or the destruction of our planet by science deniers, because they need and feed on white supremacy. Trump's ‘law and order’ promotes ‘blood and soil’.
Vote in November and bring back, to our democracy, what has already been taken away, human decency, tolerance and compassion.
Diane Allen
Port Charlotte
