I first met Bill Dryburgh about 20 years ago when he organized a bus ride for the community to inspect the Mosaic phosphate mine up the river. He was the "Team Punta Gorda" before there was a Team Punta Gorda.
Bill's management style surfaced later when he joined the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge management team. Our local lodge was rapidly expanding its membership and became the second largest Elks Lodge in the country. Bill wanted to expand the 100-year-old structure to accommodate this growth. The Old Guard all said that the county would not approve any expansion, their conventional wisdom for years.
Mr. Dryburgh would not accept that verdict. He "bull-dogged" his way through county planning, talking with everyone in that essential department.
Months later, Bill Dryburgh obtained the requested conceptual approval for the expansion of the restaurant and lounge. Recognizing the benefits and logic for an expansion, Bill demonstrated to me his tenacity and ability to work tirelessly for the community.
I strongly urge my friends and neighbors to vote for Bill Dryburgh for our next Punta Gorda City councilman. It's about the community, not about the individual candidates. We need his wisdom, real estate experience and tireless community service.
